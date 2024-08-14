Club América beat St. Louis City FC with a 4-2 win in the 2024 Leagues Cup Round of 16. Here, you can find the game's highlights, goals, and key moments.

Video: Highlights and Goals from Club América’s 4-2 victory over St. Louis City in the 2024 Leagues Cup

Club América defeated St. Louis City FC by a score of 4-2 with goals from Brian Rodríguez (15′, 86’), Diego Valdés Contreras (79’), and Rodrigo Aguirre (98’) in the Round of 16 of the 2024 Leagues Cup. Indiana Vassilev (49’) and Eduard Löwen (55’) scored for the American side.

The Aguilas advanced to the quarterfinals, a feat they were unable to achieve in the 2023 Leagues Cup, where they were eliminated by Nashville in the Round of 16. The Mexican team has now secured three consecutive wins across all competitions.

St. Louis City ended a four-game unbeaten streak in regular time, although they have conceded goals in their last eight consecutive matches.