Video: Highlights and goals from Los Angeles FC’s 4-0 victory over Colorado Rapids in the 2024 Leagues Cup

Los Angeles FC qualified for the 2024 Leagues Cup Final after thrashing the Colorado Rapids 4-0 in the semifinals at BMO Stadium. Here, you can find the game's highlights, goals, and key moments.

Los Angeles FC won 4-0 against Colorado Rapids, thanks to goals from Mateusz Bogusz, Kei Kamara, Denis Bouanga, and Lewis O’Brien. LAFC qualified for the 2024 Leagues Cup final for the first time in their history and is on a four-game winning streak, with three of those victories being clean sheets.

LAFC will face Columbus Crew in the championship game next Sunday. They had previously eliminated the San Jose Earthquakes, Austin, and the Seattle Sounders in the earlier rounds. Steve Cherundolo’s team has Bouanga as their standout player in the current Leagues Cup, with six goals in Los Angeles’ six matches in the tournament.

The 2024 Leagues Cup final will be a rematch of the 2023 MLS Cup title game, in which Columbus defeated Los Angeles 2-1. For its part, Colorado Rapids ended a four-game winning streak and will take on the Philadelphia Union in the third-place match next Sunday.