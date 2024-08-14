Los Angeles FC defeated San Jose Earthquakes 4-1 with goals from Cristian Olivera (17′), Denis Bouanga (45′, 66′), and Mateusz Bogusz (61′) in the Round of 16 of the 2024 Leagues Cup. Hernán López Muñóz scored a consolation goal for the visiting team.
LAFC advanced to the quarterfinals for the second consecutive year and will face Seattle Sounders. The Black and Gold have won four of their last five matches, three of which were clean sheets.
Bouanga has reached four goals in this edition of the Leagues Cup, including his first double in the competition. San Jose, on the other hand, has won only one of their last seven matches in regular time.
Ignacio Cairola is a sports journalist and writer for Bolavip US. He covers tournaments and games in soccer, basketball, and tennis, among other events. With a background in communication studies and digital media analysis, he applies his passion for storytelling to writing and creating content