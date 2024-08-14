Los Angeles FC eliminated San Jose Earthquakes with a 4-1 victory in the 2024 Leagues Cup Round of 16. Here, you can find the game's highlights, goals, and key moments.

Los Angeles FC defeated San Jose Earthquakes 4-1 with goals from Cristian Olivera (17′), Denis Bouanga (45′, 66′), and Mateusz Bogusz (61′) in the Round of 16 of the 2024 Leagues Cup. Hernán López Muñóz scored a consolation goal for the visiting team.

LAFC advanced to the quarterfinals for the second consecutive year and will face Seattle Sounders. The Black and Gold have won four of their last five matches, three of which were clean sheets.

Bouanga has reached four goals in this edition of the Leagues Cup, including his first double in the competition. San Jose, on the other hand, has won only one of their last seven matches in regular time.