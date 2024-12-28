Trending topics:
NFL

NFL issues strong fine on Lions QB Jared Goff's key weapon for surprisingly soft action

A teammate of Jared Goff who is a key weapon for the Detroit Lions in the 2024 NFL season was fined for a controversial action.

Jared Goff, quarterback for the Detroit Lions
© IMAGO / NurPhotoJared Goff, quarterback for the Detroit Lions

By Ignacio Cairola

The NFL reviews every unsportsmanlike conduct in detail in the league’s games. No matter how rudely an action is committed, a fine can be levied against a franchise player. In this case, a penalty fell on a teammate of Jared Goff for questionable behavior in the game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears.

Every Saturday, the league organization publishes sanctions and penalties for violent or unsportsmanlike conduct. It is no longer a surprise to players, who at this point in the NFL season find themselves involved in fines that are given, in some cases, for taking the rules to the extreme.

Goff’s teammate fined by the NFL is none other than wide receiver Jameson Williams, who will pay $11,255 for unsportsmanlike conduct after spinning the ball at the feet of Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson in the Thanksgiving game.

Advertisement

The penalty information was posted by NFL insider Tom Pelissero on his X (formerly Twitter) account, where video of the play can be seen. Lions WR Williams was penalized for throwing the ball at his opponent’s feet in what appears to be almost imperceptible conduct.

Advertisement

Williams had been fined a large sum of money a few days earlier

It’s not the first time wide receiver Williams has been fined at a Lions game. In late November, the NFL fined him the most expensive Week 11 unsportsmanlike conduct fine of $19,697 for celebrating a touchdown during Detroit’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jared Goff&#039;s net worth: How much money does the Detroit Lions quarterback own?

see also

Jared Goff's net worth: How much money does the Detroit Lions quarterback own?

Who receives the money from the fines imposed by the NFL?

The NFL’s operations website reported that money raised from fines released each Saturday are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation and the NFL Foundation to support legends in need and to contribute to the health, safety and welfare of athletes at all levels.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

ALSO READ

Joe Burrow sets new Bengals record during game against Broncos
NFL

Joe Burrow sets new Bengals record during game against Broncos

NFL News: With Jalen Hurts out for week 17, Nick Sirianni turns to key replacement player
NFL

NFL News: With Jalen Hurts out for week 17, Nick Sirianni turns to key replacement player

Shohei Ohtani's net worth: The Dodgers' star's financial rise
MLB

Shohei Ohtani's net worth: The Dodgers' star's financial rise

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd makes something clear about playing without star Luka Doncic
NBA

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd makes something clear about playing without star Luka Doncic

Better Collective Logo