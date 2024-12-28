NFL issues strong fine on Lions QB Jared Goff's key weapon for surprisingly soft action

The NFL reviews every unsportsmanlike conduct in detail in the league’s games. No matter how rudely an action is committed, a fine can be levied against a franchise player. In this case, a penalty fell on a teammate of Jared Goff for questionable behavior in the game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears.

Every Saturday, the league organization publishes sanctions and penalties for violent or unsportsmanlike conduct. It is no longer a surprise to players, who at this point in the NFL season find themselves involved in fines that are given, in some cases, for taking the rules to the extreme.

Goff’s teammate fined by the NFL is none other than wide receiver Jameson Williams, who will pay $11,255 for unsportsmanlike conduct after spinning the ball at the feet of Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson in the Thanksgiving game.

The penalty information was posted by NFL insider Tom Pelissero on his X (formerly Twitter) account, where video of the play can be seen. Lions WR Williams was penalized for throwing the ball at his opponent’s feet in what appears to be almost imperceptible conduct.

Williams had been fined a large sum of money a few days earlier

It’s not the first time wide receiver Williams has been fined at a Lions game. In late November, the NFL fined him the most expensive Week 11 unsportsmanlike conduct fine of $19,697 for celebrating a touchdown during Detroit’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Who receives the money from the fines imposed by the NFL?

The NFL’s operations website reported that money raised from fines released each Saturday are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation and the NFL Foundation to support legends in need and to contribute to the health, safety and welfare of athletes at all levels.