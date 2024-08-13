Mazatlán surprised Cruz Azul and eliminated them with a 3-1 penalty shootout win in the 2024 Leagues Cup Round of 16. Here, you can find the game's highlights, goals, and key moments.

Mazatlán eliminated Cruz Azul in the 2024 Leagues Cup with a penalty shootout victory. The Gunners had taken an early lead with a 2-0 win, thanks to goals from Bryan Colula and Édgar Bárcenas. However, as the match was coming to an end, The Blue Machine equalized with goals from Uriel Antuna and Willer Ditta. In the penalty shootout, Alan Torres scored the decisive goal for Mazatlán.

Cruz Azul missed three of their four penalty attempts and played a half with one player less due to Gonzalo Piovi’s red card in the 49th minute. The Mexico City team failed in their attempt to reach the Leagues Cup quarterfinals for the second consecutive year. Under the guidance of Martín Anselmi, they went through five consecutive penalty shootouts.

Mazatlán, which has yet to win in the current Liga MX season, secured its third consecutive victory and will face Philadelphia Union in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Leagues Cup.