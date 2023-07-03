Costa Rica and Martinique will face against each other this Tuesday, July 4 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.

The upcoming game in Group C holds great significance as it will determine the fate of three out of the four teams involved. One of these teams, Panama, have already secured their place in the final four, but it remains to be seen whether they will finish as group leaders or in second place. However, there is still one available spot that either of the two remaining teams can claim.

Martinique, on one hand, have impressed with their performance, winning their first game against El Salvador and narrowly losing to Panama. A draw in their upcoming match could potentially be enough for them, depending on the result of El Salvador’s game. Costa Rica, on the other hand, are solely reliant on a victory in this match, and then they will have to wait and see what unfolds in the Panama vs. El Salvador game.

Costa Rica vs Martinique: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Canada: 8:30 PM

Costa Rica: 6:30 PM

Croatia: 2:30 AM (July 5)

Denmark: 2:30 AM (July 5)

France: 2:30 AM (July 5)

Germany: 2:30 AM (July 5)

Israel: 3:30 AM (July 5)

Jamaica: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 6:30 AM (July 5)

Martinique: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 2:30 AM (July 5)

Portugal: 1:30 AM (July 5)

Serbia: 2:30 AM (July 5)

Spain: 2:30 AM (July 5)

Sweden: 2:30 AM (July 5)

Switzerland: 2:30 AM (July 5)

UK: 1:30 AM

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

Costa Rica vs Martinique: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Costa Rica: Star+, ViX, ESPN2

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

France: RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 1

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Israel: Sports 4

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go, sooka

Martinique: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Mexico: ViX

Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN

Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Spain: LaLiga Sports TV

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, RMC Sport 1, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports 1, ViX, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.