Costa Rica and Martinique will face against each other this Tuesday, July 4 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.
The upcoming game in Group C holds great significance as it will determine the fate of three out of the four teams involved. One of these teams, Panama, have already secured their place in the final four, but it remains to be seen whether they will finish as group leaders or in second place. However, there is still one available spot that either of the two remaining teams can claim.
Martinique, on one hand, have impressed with their performance, winning their first game against El Salvador and narrowly losing to Panama. A draw in their upcoming match could potentially be enough for them, depending on the result of El Salvador’s game. Costa Rica, on the other hand, are solely reliant on a victory in this match, and then they will have to wait and see what unfolds in the Panama vs. El Salvador game.
Costa Rica vs Martinique: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 9:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Canada: 8:30 PM
Costa Rica: 6:30 PM
Croatia: 2:30 AM (July 5)
Denmark: 2:30 AM (July 5)
France: 2:30 AM (July 5)
Germany: 2:30 AM (July 5)
Israel: 3:30 AM (July 5)
Jamaica: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 6:30 AM (July 5)
Martinique: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 2:30 AM (July 5)
Portugal: 1:30 AM (July 5)
Serbia: 2:30 AM (July 5)
Spain: 2:30 AM (July 5)
Sweden: 2:30 AM (July 5)
Switzerland: 2:30 AM (July 5)
UK: 1:30 AM
United States: 8:30 PM (ET)
Costa Rica vs Martinique: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
Costa Rica: Star+, ViX, ESPN2
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
France: RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 1
Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
Israel: Sports 4
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go, sooka
Martinique: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Mexico: ViX
Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN
Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Spain: LaLiga Sports TV
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, RMC Sport 1, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports 1, ViX, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.