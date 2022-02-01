It was Lautaro Martinez who filled in Lionel Messi's shoes as he gave Argentina the edge over Colombia. Here, check out the video of his game-winning goal on Matchday 16 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

Lionel Messi might not be part of the squad for this window but that has not been a problem for Argentina so far. The 2021 Copa America winners have first defeated Chile before Lautaro Martinez scored again to help them beat Colombia.

Lionel Scaloni's men got off to an aggressive start to the game as the visitors dropped back, hoping to resist the opponents' strength. And it didn't take long for La Albiceleste to find the opening goal.

29 minutes into the first half, the Inter Milan striker put the ball in the back of the net to send the home crowd wild as Argentina picked up another victory in the South American World Cup Qualifiers.

Watch: Lautaro Martinez puts Argentina in front against Colombia

Marcos Acuña's cross found Lautaro in the box and the forward had no mercy against Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas. Here, check out the video of his goal that has given Argentina the lead over Colombia.