Real Madrid’s Vinicius responds to Manchester City fans who mocked him after Ballon d’Or snub

This Tuesday, Real Madrid triumphed 3-2 over Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Playoff Round, each fighting for a spot in the Round of 16 of the tournament. However, the spotlight shifted not only to the on-field action but also to the taunts directed at Vinicius Junior by the home fans, following his second-place finish in the Ballon d’Or race behind Rodri.

City supporters greeted Vini with a banner in the stands featuring an image of Rodri kissing the prestigious trophy, accompanied by the phrase “Stop crying your heart out,” a reference to an Oasis song and a clear dig at the Brazilian, who was widely regarded as the frontrunner for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

The jibes continued throughout the match at the Etihad, with fans chanting “Where’s your Ballon d’Or?” But the winger, unfazed, responded in style—by pointing at his jersey to reveal a patch celebrating Real Madrid’s record 15 UEFA Champions League titles, a full 14 more than Manchester City.

That was not Vinicius’ only response. After the match, he addressed the taunts head-on in his post-game press conference. “I saw the banner,” he acknowledged. “But whenever opposing fans do things like that, it only gives me more strength to deliver a great performance, and I believe I did that tonight.”

Fans of Manchester City display a tifo which reads ‘Stop crying your heart out’ which includes a picture of Rodri of Manchester City kissing the Ballon d’or trophy.

He also highlighted the significance of Real Madrid‘s legacy in the competition, noting the weight that history carries whenever the club steps onto the international stage. “They know our history and everything we’ve achieved in this competition,” Vinícius said. “This is our fifth time here, and while it’s always cold, this time we won. We have to keep this momentum going.”

Vinicius’ vital contribution to Madrid’s victory

Vinicius was crucial to Real Madrid’s victory in Manchester, providing the assist for Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time goal, which proved to be the match-winner. For his efforts, the Brazilian star was named MVP, but he remained focused on the collective effort rather than individual accolades.

“It wasn’t bad, I was able to play a great game, we defended very well and it doesn’t matter who scores goals or is the MVP, we are here to do great things for this shirt and put Madrid in the highest place,” Vini said after the match. And he even humorously admitted that in the decisive play, he had originally aimed to shoot but accidentally set up Bellingham: “The important thing was the win, no matter how it came. On the last ball, I tried to shoot, and it ended up going to Jude.”

A crucial game ahead for Real Madrid

While the victory in Manchester was a crucial step, Vinicius made it clear that Real Madrid’s work is far from done. The second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, set for next Wednesday, February 19, remains pivotal for securing their spot in the Champions League Round of 16.

“There’s still a lot of soccer to be played in the second leg,” Vini emphasized. “We need to defend like we did today and make sure our fans are behind us for what promises to be a magical night.”