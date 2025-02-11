Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni already lose key Super Bowl champion with Eagles for 2025 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions, and despite this great achievement, moves are already taking place as they look ahead to the upcoming NFL season. Nick Sirianni knows he won’t be able to count on a key member of his staff for what’s to come, someone who worked alongside Jalen Hurts to achieve their goals.

Reports indicate that the former offensive coordinator of the Eagles will be the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Kellen Moore, who had a great season alongside Sirianni in Philadelphia, will finally change direction in his career.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who, through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @RapSheet, reported Moore’s decision to take over as head coach of the Saints, marking his first experience in a head coaching role.

“Eagles OC Kellen Moore is finalizing a deal with the #Saints to be their new head coach, per The Insiders. What was expected for more than a week will be official soon. Moore leaves Philly a Super Bowl champion, and now the work begins in New Orleans,” Rapoport stated.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on December 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Moore, 36, began his coaching career with the Dallas Cowboys, serving as the Quarterbacks coach. The following year, he was promoted to Offensive Coordinator, a position he also held with the Los Angeles Chargers and most recently with the Eagles, where he became a Super Bowl champion.

What’s next for the Philadelphia Eagles?

While it’s still a time of celebration within the franchise, many are already slowly starting to think about what’s ahead. The reality is that the Eagles are entering the upcoming season as the new champions and will begin their quest for back-to-back titles against eight potential rivals.

Although the Week 1 opponent for the Lincoln Financial Field game has not yet been confirmed, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, several options are being considered to face Nick Sirianni’s team.

According to reports, these are the potential opponents for the Eagles’ season opener: Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and Denver Broncos.

