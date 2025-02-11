The Kelce brothers share a close bond, even hosting a podcast where they discuss the latest happenings in the NFL and beyond. This time, only Travis Kelce spoke after the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, but now Jason Kelce has shared his thoughts on social media.

As a lifelong Eagles supporter, the elder Kelce congratulated his former teammates and friends on their championship win, two years after their heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs.

“Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles, my former teammates, and friends on being SB LIX Champions!! There were a lot of emotions last night, and now that I’ve collected my thoughts, I’ll attempt to share them in the longest tweet ever,” Jason Kelce posted on X.

Kelce also reflected on the emotional challenge of watching the game, torn between supporting his brother and rooting for the Eagles. “On one hand, I wanted what was best for my brother and to see his success. And on the other hand, there are so many people, teammates, coaches, and staff, within the Philadelphia Eagles organization that I care deeply about,” he wrote.

Jason and Travis Kelce in an interview with Dallas Cowboys legend Michel Irvin.

Jason Kelce’s message to his brother

While reflecting on the Eagles’ victory over the Chiefs and expressing pride in his team’s roster, Jason Kelce also addressed his brother Travis’ emotions following the game. He acknowledged how challenging this moment has been for Travis, and for himself.

“As for my brother, there isn’t a person I love or care about more. It has been tough to process these feelings. Of course, I feel for him and always root for him, but I know he does not need nor want my pity,” Kelce said. “He has achieved a level of greatness that few on this planet could ever dream of, as has his team. They should take pride in their accomplishments this season and throughout the years.”

Jason also spoke from the perspective of an older brother, offering words of encouragement on how Travis and his teammates can move forward from the loss. “I know right now they’re still thinking about last night and the disappointment of that final game,” Kelce wrote. “But in time, that will fade. What will remain is the legacy of one of the most dominant eras of football ever.”

Jason Kelce’s message to Jalen Hurts and the Eagles

Beyond his words for his brother, Kelce also took a moment to recognize the Eagles’ performance and express his admiration for the team. “I am incredibly proud of Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni, and this entire team,” Kelce wrote. “They have persevered through adversity, silenced their critics, and proven themselves to be undeniably the best team this season.”

He also looked ahead to the upcoming celebrations for the Super Bowl title, emphasizing his love for the game and the passion of the Eagles’ fanbase. “I’m excited for the speeches and celebrations to come,” he added. “Man I love this sport, the people that play it, and the fans that enjoy it. Nothing else like it.”