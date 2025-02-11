Diego Forlan claims he’s better than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in one key aspect

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo remain at the center of one of soccer greatest rivalries, even as they near the twilight of their careers. Though they no longer compete in the same leagues, the two are frequently compared whenever one scores or achieves a milestone, just like in their iconic Clasico days with Barcelona and Real Madrid.

However, there were many players who shone during their era, and Diego Forlan, one of those contemporaries, argues he deserves credit for excelling in a particular facet of the game.

Speaking to Las Voces del Fútbol, Forlan showcased his ability to strike from long range with both feet. “Leo scores a lot from free kicks, but in open play, he doesn’t go for it as much. I loved taking those shots in open play, and what set me apart was that I could do it with both feet,” Forlan said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They talk about one or the other,” he continued. “I’m not saying I’m the best or that I care to be, but it surprises me that I’m not mentioned among the great strikers of the ball. The difference with me is that I could shoot with both my right and my left. My goals came from both feet”.

Diego Forlan shoots a long range effort and scores his team’s first goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Semi Final match between Uruguay and the Netherlands. (Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Forlan also included Cristiano Ronaldo in his analysis, claiming superiority in this area. “Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t strike from as far out as I did, especially with his left foot from 35 meters out. Let’s compare,” Forlan stated. “Cristiano is great at striking, as is [David] Villa, but mostly from close to the box”.

Advertisement

see also Not Cristiano: Former Real Madrid player weighs in on the greatest soccer player debate

Forlan’s pick for the greatest player of all time

In an interview with GOAL, the former Atletico Madrid star participated in a rapid-fire game where he chose his pick for the greatest player of all time. His final choice? Lionel Messi.

Advertisement

The exercise had Forlan choose between various legendary players, such as Xavi and Iniesta, where he picked Xavi “because he’s from my generation.” Another surprising selection came when he chose Real Madrid icon Raúl González over his compatriot Luis Suárez.

When faced with the decision between Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazario, Forlan leaned toward Cristiano. However, the final showdown against Messi ended with the Argentine being crowned as Forlan’s all-time best.

Advertisement