Derrick Henry reveals whether he would leave Lamar Jackson, Ravens to chase Super Bowl with Mahomes, Chiefs

Lamar Jackson's key weapon for the Baltimore Ravens, Derrick Henry, makes it clear whether he would join Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs to chase the coveted Super Bowl.

By Matías Persuh

Derrick Henry has undoubtedly been one of the best players in the NFL in recent years, although unfortunately for him, neither with the Tennessee Titans nor with the Baltimore Ravens did he manage to reach the Super Bowl. Because of this, Lamar Jackson’s current teammate revealed whether he would join, for example, Patrick MahomesKansas City Chiefs to chase that elusive achievement.

In a relaxed interview with Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons on his podcast The Edge with Micah Parsons, both players began to discuss the possibilities of making it to the big game.

Parsons suggested to Henry that he follow in the footsteps of LeSean McCoy, who moved from the Buffalo Bills to join Mahomes in 2019 and went on to win a championship in Super Bowl LIV. However, the Ravens RB had a unique response to this suggestion.

“You talking about when he joined [the Chiefs]? No, bro. I’m not doing that. I can’t,” Henry told Parsons. Additionally, the former Titans player expressed to his counterpart that he feels very comfortable playing alongside Lamar.

For his part, and with a laugh, Micah Parsons told Henry that if he doesn’t win a championship by the time he’s 30, he wouldn’t have any issues joining the Chiefs. “In the next four or five years, once i hit that 30, and i’m not where i need to be…If that ring not right here, fitted…I got to get me a ring, too, dog.”

Former Super Bowl champion weighs in on Chiefs vs. Eagles showdown, predicts the winner

Former Super Bowl champion weighs in on Chiefs vs. Eagles showdown, predicts the winner

Henry’s future with the Ravens

Derrick Henry’s impressive season with the Ravens has led many to wonder what his immediate future in the league will look like. Regarding this situation, it was the player himself who cleared up the doubts about what will happen moving forward in his career.

During Thursday night’s NFL Honors, the former Titans running back spoke with Diana Russini of The Athletic, and was clear when the journalist asked him what he wanted to do with his future: “I want to retire a Raven,” Henry stated.

