Video: Lionel Messi extends the lead for Argentina vs Angola in 2025 international friendly

Lionel Messi scored to extend Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Angola in their final friendly match of 2025.

By Gianni Taina

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates a goal.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina celebrates a goal.

Argentina are playing their last friendly match of 2025 against Angola, and Lionel Messi did not waste the opportunity to add another goal for his national team, pushing his career total to 895 goals.

With just 10 minutes remaining and the score standing at 1-0 (thanks to a Lautaro Martinez goal assisted by Messi), the roles were reversed. The Inter Milan forward then assisted the Argentine captain, who calmly slotted home the second goal of the match.

With this goal, Messi scored the first goal of his career on African soil and stretched his scoring streak to 115 goals with Argentina, maintaining his title as the national team’s all-time leading scorer, in addition to being the all-time assists leader.

In this manner, Argentina are closing their 2025 calendar. They only have the match against Angola during this international window, but they will continue training together in Spain for the remainder of the FIFA period.

What’s next for Messi and Argentina?

After closing out 2025 with a 2-0 victory over Angola, the national team have already secured agreements to face both Mexico and Honduras in the United States. These matches are scheduled to serve as official send-off games just one week before the start of the 2026 World Cup.

Additionally, next year could feature a high-profile Finalissima match against Spain, setting up a highly anticipated clash between Messi and rising star Lamine Yamal for the first time. Although the date is unconfirmed, European media reports suggest the match will take place in March, with Qatar’s Lusail Stadium as the likely venue.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
