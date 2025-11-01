Video: Lionel Messi scores an incredible goal as Inter Miami chase the equalizer vs Nashville in the MLS playoffs

Inter Miami faced Nashville in Game 2 of the first round of the MLS playoffs — a decisive matchup that will determine either a qualification to the next round or the need for a Game 3 between both sides. And once again, Lionel Messi is chasing an epic moment.

Nashville took an early 2-0 lead, but in the 89th minute, Messi scored a brilliant goal to bring Inter Miami closer to an equalizer. Following a corner kick, the ball landed at the feet of the No. 10, who unleashed an unstoppable strike past the Nashville goalkeeper.

Inter Miami came close to pulling off an epic comeback to secure the draw but ultimately ran out of time, as the referee added only six minutes of stoppage time. Nashville did exactly what they needed to do to stay alive in the MLS playoffs.

Nashville took the lead early in the 9th minute through a penalty converted by Sam Surridge after Rocco Rios Novo committed a foul inside the box. The second goal came in the 45th minute, when Josh Bauer fired a left-footed strike from a corner to double the advantage.

What’s next for Inter Miami after the draw?

With this result, the series extends to a decisive Game 3 to determine who advances to the next round. Unlike most soccer leagues around the world, MLS uses a unique playoff structure designed to keep the competition alive until the very end. The format ensures that both teams have equal opportunities and that every match truly matters.

The next game is scheduled for Saturday, November 8, and it promises to be another tightly contested battle. Nashville have already shown what they are capable of, bouncing back after suffering two consecutive losses to the Herons earlier in the season.

In addition, with this latest goal, Lionel Messi is now just eight goals away from reaching 900 career goals. He currently sits at 892 goals and 399 assists in 1,132 appearances. With his new contract at Inter Miami, there is growing excitement that the Argentine legend could eventually reach the 1,000-goal milestone.