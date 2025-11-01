Lamine Yamal breaks silence about breakup with Nicki Nicole, denies infidelity rumors

Barcelona’s young star Lamine Yamal and Argentine singer Nicki Nicole have officially ended their relationship, which had captured significant media attention over the past few months. The Barcelona forward confirmed the breakup following a wave of speculation about a possible case of infidelity.

The 18-year-old player clarified the situation through Spanish journalist and YouTuber Javi Hoyos, who revealed on his show and social media on November 1 that Yamal personally reached out to deny the rumors.

“We’re not together anymore, but it wasn’t because of any infidelity. We simply broke up, that’s all. Everything that’s being said has nothing to do with our relationship. I haven’t been unfaithful or been with anyone else,” Yamal reportedly told Hoyos.

Rumors of cheating began circulating after outlets such as Debate and La Gazzetta claimed that the player had attended a private party in Milan, where he was allegedly linked to 20-year-old Italian model Anna Gegnoso.

Nicki Nicole during a Barcelona game.

Nicki Nicole responds to the breakup rumors

The Argentine singer firmly denied the speculation and stated that if Yamal had been unfaithful, she would have said so publicly—just as she did in the past. Nicole previously ended her relationship with Mexican artist Peso Pluma in February 2024 after he was spotted with another woman in Las Vegas, hours after Super Bowl LVIII.

“Believe me, if someone cheated on me, I’d be the first to make it clear everywhere, just like I did before,” Nicki wrote. She added that both had planned to keep their separation private, but decided to clarify after photos of Yamal with another woman surfaced.

“We weren’t together anymore even before this. We weren’t planning to announce it, but with everything that’s happened, I wanted to make it clear. You can share this if you want, but please don’t leak our private conversation,” she concluded.

While neither Yamal nor Nicole have any photos together left on their social media accounts, the couple had frequently shared images and videos of their relationship—a romance that, despite its attention, ended as quickly as it began.

