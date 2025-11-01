What happens if Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami win, tie or lose vs Nashville SC today in Game 2 of Round 1 of 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs?

Inter Miami and Nashville SC meet this Saturday for the second leg of the Round of 16 in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, with both sides battling for a spot in the next phase of the tournament. The first match ended in a 3-1 win for Las Garzas, highlighted by a brilliant performance from Lionel Messi.

In the opening leg, Inter Miami, managed by Javier Mascherano, secured a dominant 3-1 victory thanks to a brace from Lionel Messi and a goal from Tadeo Allende, while Hany Mukhtar scored the lone goal for Nashville SC.

Inter Miami finished third in the Eastern Conference standings and arrive full of confidence after winning their last two matchups against Nashville SC. Mascherano’s side, which averages 2.38 goals per game, aims to maintain their strong attacking form and seal qualification to the next round.

What happens if Inter Miami beat Nashville?

After their 3-1 victory in the first leg, Inter Miami must win again tonight—regardless of the goal difference—to advance directly to the Eastern Conference semifinals. A win would secure their place in the next stage, while Nashville SC would be officially eliminated.

Tadeo Allende of Inter Miami with teammate Lionel Messi

What happens if Inter Miami and Nashville tie?

If the match ends in a draw, the series will be decided by a penalty shootout. Starting from the next round, games will be single-elimination, hosted by the higher-seeded team from the regular season. For Nashville SC to force penalties, depending on the game’s flow—but regardless of aggregate score, the match must end level for a penalty shootout.

What happens if Inter Miami lose to Nashville?

If Inter Miami lose to Nashville SC—whether in regulation or penalties—a decisive third match will be played to determine who advances. Unlike most soccer leagues around the world, the MLS has a unique playoff structure designed to keep the competition alive until the very end. The format ensures that both teams have equal opportunities and that every game counts.

Therefore, if Inter Miami want to progress directly to the next round, they must win again. Any loss, by any margin, would force a third and final match.