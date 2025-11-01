Mbappe joins Cristiano Ronaldo with impressive record after Real Madrid’s win over Valencia

Kylian Mbappe arrived at Real Madrid with the immense expectation that he could replicate the legendary career of Cristiano Ronaldo. After a period of adaptation, the French forward is now unstoppable. Following the recent 4-0 rout of Valencia, where he converted a brace, Mbappe has officially equaled an impressive record held exclusively by Ronaldo.

After netting the first goal of the match from a penalty kick at the Santiago Bernabeu, Mbappe scored in eight consecutive league match days. This achievement, according to statistician MisterChip, makes him only the second player in Real Madrid history to accomplish this feat, joining Cristiano Ronaldo.

This is a massive milestone for the French star, who is on fire this season, tallying 18 goals in his 14 matches across all competitions for Real Madrid. Furthermore, he leads the league in scoring with 13 goals, opening up a six-goal gap over the second-place scorer, Julian Alvarez (7 goals).

Mbappe’s double helped secure a vital victory for Real Madrid, who now sit at 30 points, creating a seven-point lead over second-place Villarreal (23 points). However, Barcelona (22 points) plays Sunday against Elche and have the chance to close the gap back to five points behind Los Blancos.

Kylian Mbappe scores from the penalty sport against Valencia. (Getty Images)

Mbappe on the Ronaldo comparisons

After winning the European Golden Boot in his debut season with Real Madrid, scoring 31 goals across 34 LaLiga games, comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo became inevitable. The French forward, however, acknowledged the difficulty of matching such a monumental career.

“Everyone knows that Cristiano is the reference in Madrid, the number one. I’ve been here for a year and a half, and he was here for nine years. I can’t compare myself to what he did; my path is different,” he told Diario AS.

“I want to make my way, but being mentioned next to Cristiano is already a source of pride, but I only think about making my way, helping the team and winning as many titles as possible,” Mbappe added.