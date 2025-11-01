Trending topics:
soccer

Mbappe joins Cristiano Ronaldo with impressive record after Real Madrid’s win over Valencia

Kylian Mbappe scored in Real Madrid's victory over Valencia, achieving a record that only Cristiano Ronaldo had previously accomplished.

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo during his time in Real Madrid.
© Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo during his time in Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe arrived at Real Madrid with the immense expectation that he could replicate the legendary career of Cristiano Ronaldo. After a period of adaptation, the French forward is now unstoppable. Following the recent 4-0 rout of Valencia, where he converted a brace, Mbappe has officially equaled an impressive record held exclusively by Ronaldo.

After netting the first goal of the match from a penalty kick at the Santiago Bernabeu, Mbappe scored in eight consecutive league match days. This achievement, according to statistician MisterChip, makes him only the second player in Real Madrid history to accomplish this feat, joining Cristiano Ronaldo.

This is a massive milestone for the French star, who is on fire this season, tallying 18 goals in his 14 matches across all competitions for Real Madrid. Furthermore, he leads the league in scoring with 13 goals, opening up a six-goal gap over the second-place scorer, Julian Alvarez (7 goals).

Advertisement

Mbappe’s double helped secure a vital victory for Real Madrid, who now sit at 30 points, creating a seven-point lead over second-place Villarreal (23 points). However, Barcelona (22 points) plays Sunday against Elche and have the chance to close the gap back to five points behind Los Blancos.

Kylian Mbappe scores from the penalty sport against Valencia. (Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe scores from the penalty sport against Valencia. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Mbappe on the Ronaldo comparisons

After winning the European Golden Boot in his debut season with Real Madrid, scoring 31 goals across 34 LaLiga games, comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo became inevitable. The French forward, however, acknowledged the difficulty of matching such a monumental career.

Kylian Mbappe joins Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive list after scoring for Real Madrid vs Barcelona in El Clasico

see also

Kylian Mbappe joins Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive list after scoring for Real Madrid vs Barcelona in El Clasico

“Everyone knows that Cristiano is the reference in Madrid, the number one. I’ve been here for a year and a half, and he was here for nine years. I can’t compare myself to what he did; my path is different,” he told Diario AS.

Advertisement

I want to make my way, but being mentioned next to Cristiano is already a source of pride, but I only think about making my way, helping the team and winning as many titles as possible,” Mbappe added.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
Haaland, Mbappe, and Kane fall short as Messi continues to hold impressive record set with Barcelona
Soccer

Haaland, Mbappe, and Kane fall short as Messi continues to hold impressive record set with Barcelona

Mbappe misses penalty for Real Madrid vs Barcelona: How many have Messi, Ronaldo failed to score in a Clasico?
Soccer

Mbappe misses penalty for Real Madrid vs Barcelona: How many have Messi, Ronaldo failed to score in a Clasico?

Kylian Mbappe joins Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive list after scoring for Real Madrid vs Barcelona in El Clasico
Soccer

Kylian Mbappe joins Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive list after scoring for Real Madrid vs Barcelona in El Clasico

Video: Lionel Messi scores an incredible goal as Inter Miami chase the equalizer vs Nashville in the MLS playoffs
Soccer

Video: Lionel Messi scores an incredible goal as Inter Miami chase the equalizer vs Nashville in the MLS playoffs

Better Collective Logo