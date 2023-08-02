Lionel Messi couldn’t have asked for a better start at Inter Miami. The Argentine superstar has already scored in all three games he played so far, showing why he’s changing MLS forever.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner sent home a last-gasp free-kick goal in his debut to secure the win against Cruz Azul, later recording a brace and an assist in his first start vs. Atlanta United.

And it took only seven minutes for Leo to gave his side the lead in the derby against Orlando City in the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 16. Let’s take a look at his beautiful goal here.

Watch: Messi’s great goal for Inter Miami vs. Orlando City

Robert Taylor has clearly found chemistry with Messi, providing him a great assist for the Argentine captain to finish in style in the box. Watch the video: