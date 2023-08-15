Lionel Messi is definitely having a good time in the US. The Argentine superstar is already on the verge of winning his first title with Inter Miami, who beat Philadelphia Union 4-1 to book a place in the 2023 Leagues Cup final.

Leo once again found the net, scoring a long-range effort to boast nine goals in six appearances, comfortably leading the tournament’s scoring table. Messi has scored in every game he’s played for the Herons so far.

The 36-year-old received a pass from Josef Martinez, who received an ugly challenge in the build-up, and even though he was yards away from the goal, he managed to extend Inter Miami’s lead.

Watch: Lionel Messi scores great goal from outside the box

It was a comfortable victory for Inter Miami from the get-go, and Messi only needed a few moments of magic to change the course of the game. Now, they will take on Monterrey or Nashville in the 2023 Leagues Cup final on Saturday, August 16.