Kylian Mbappe was linked with Real Madrid for months, but he ended up staying at PSG. Things aren’t going exactly well at the Parc des Princes at the beginning of the 2023-24 season, though.

With the likes Lionel Messi and Neymar gone, Paris Saint-Germain had to rebuild their squad this summer, even replacing Christophe Galtier for Luis Enrique. But the team has yet to take off.

Nice exposed many of PSG’s problems in their 3-2 win on Friday, taking a 3-1 lead at some point in the game. The result bothered Mbappe, but he looked more annoyed with the way Terem Moffi celebrated the visitors’ third goal.

Video: Mbappe reacts to Moffi’s goal celebration at Parc des Princes

Moffi, who put the away side in front after 21 minutes, extended Nice’s lead after 68 minutes by capitalizing on a great counter attack. The forward left Lucas Hernandez and Milan Skriniar on the way to put the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma, and he celebrated in style.

The 24-year-old took off his shirt as he looked at the home fans at the Parc des Princes, who were in shock by the result. Mbappe immediately made it clear he didn’t like Moffi’s celebration at all.

Nice players had to calm down Mbappe, while the referee warned the Nigerian striker not to taunt his opponents nor the home fans.