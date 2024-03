Manchester United hosted Liverpool in the most anticipated match of the quarterfinals in the 2023-2024 FA Cup. Another chapter of the historic rivalry at Old Trafford.

During the first half, Manchester United were delivering one of their best performances of the season and got their reward with a goal by Scott Mc Tominay just 10 minutes after the start of the game.

Erik ten Hag’s squad had everything under control and, suddenly, disaster arrived. Alexis Mac Allister (44′) and Mohamed Salah (45+2′) gave an unexpected lead to the Reds.

However, Antony rescued Manchester United in minute 87′ (2-2). During extra time (105′), Harvey Elliott gave the lead to Liverpool, but Marcus Rashford (112′) answered.

When a penalty shootout seemed almost certain, Alejandro Garnacho led a furious attack which ended with Amad Diallo scoring the fourth goal for the Red Devils (120+1′).

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Highlights and goals in FA Cup