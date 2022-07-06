In a 3-3 match in the J-League in Japan between Kashima Antlers and Cerezo Osaka, Brazilian forward Everaldo scored a goal for the ages.

There are goals and then there are goals. In Japan in the twentieth week of the Japanese J- League Kashima Antlers and Cerezo Osaka met in what could be an instant classic. An up and down match that ended 3-3 with 26 shots total by each team.

Kashima Antlers sit second in the league while Cerezo Osaka are fifth but being a trending topic worldwide was the tying goal scored by Brazilian Everaldo in the 89th minute. Everaldo hit a no-look bicycle kick that went into the net and sent the Kashima Antlers players and fans into a frenzy.

Everaldo has only played 7 matches this season and scored 2 goals and already fans on social media are saying that the voting for the Puskas award in 2022 is over and that Everaldo has won it.

Everaldo wonder goal against Cerezo Osaka

Already with over 500 retweets and over 2,000 likes the goal will be on all the highlight shows around the world. It was a marvelous strike by Everaldo who has missed most of the season due to injury.

Everaldo came to Kashima Antlers in 2020 after stops in his native Brazil, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. Kashima Antlers is home to five Brazilian players and while the J- League has lost a bit of its flair over the past two decades it is still a good destination for many players around the world as Diego Forlan and Andrés Iniesta have played and play there.

