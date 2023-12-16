Raul Jimenez was living a great moment with Fulham in the Premier League after scoring three goals in his last two matches. It seemed like he was regaining the form that made him a star at Wolverhampton.

On November 29, 2020, a collision with Arsenal’s David Luiz halted his rising career and he was never the same again. In fact, his performance in the Qatar 2022 World Cup was very disappointing with Mexico.

Now, when things were going well, Raul Jimenez made an incredible mistake by hitting Sean Longstaff of Newcastle. The aggression was dangerous and got him a red card just in the 22nd minute.

