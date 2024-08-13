During Real Madrid’s final training session in Warsaw befor the UEFA Super Cup final against Atalanta, Eduardo Camavinga collided with teammate Aurelien Tchouameni, resulting in an injury to his knee.

The French international was visibly in pain, shouting out after the incident, and remained on the ground for several moments during a small-sided game. He eventually got to his feet and exited the pitch with the help of the medical staff, while the rest of the team continued their preparations.

Initial reports from Real Madrid’s medical team suggest that Camavinga has suffered a significant sprain in his left knee. As a result, he will be sidelined for the UEFA Super Cup final against Atalanta.

After Camavinga left the field, head coach Carlo Ancelotti and his assistants were seen huddling together with concerned expressions, hoping the injury was not as severe as it initially seemed. Fortunately, the club has indicated that the injury is not expected to be serious.

Real Madrid’s possible lineup for the UEFA Super Cup final

Eduardo Camavinga was slated to start in the upcoming final, but his injury has forced Carlo Ancelotti to rethink his strategy. With Camavinga out, Tchouameni is likely to step in as his replacement.

On a brighter note for Real Madrid fans, Kylian Mbappe is set to make his highly anticipated debut in the iconic white jersey. Here’s a potential lineup for Ancelotti’s squad in the UEFA Super Cup final: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Junior.