Two very poorly taken penalty kicks in the Nigerian league have led to speculation of match fixing.

In a recent Ogun State FA Cup final in Nigeria between Remo Stars and Ijebu United the match was played in a near empty stadium and to a poor 0-0 tie. The game needed to go to a penalty kick shootout, and it was in the shootout that some eye raising PK’s were taken.

The first attempt saw the goalkeeper of Remo Stars just stand there almost looking devoid of trying to save the ball. The second was something out of Benny Hill as the Remo Stars player skyrocketed the shot completely in the wrong direction.

Fans on social media were stating that it looked like the fix was in and other comments ranged from disgust to downright laughter with one user tweeting, “they’re not even trying to hide it”.

Video of bizarre penalty kicks in Nigeria

Ijebu United won 3-0 on penalties to lift the Ogun State FA Cup final but almost immediately after the match Podcaster Ibukun Aluko wrote on his Twitter account, "If this isn’t Match Fixing, then I don’t know what it is.”

The podcaster would eventually find out the “reason” Remo players basically threw away a chance to win the title, "I found out that Remo Stars players deliberately threw away their first 3 spot kicks and their goalkeeper also remained motionless when the opponents took theirs as a MARK OF PROTEST for the unfair officiating in the game." Although fans are still speculating that the match was rigged from the start.