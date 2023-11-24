Claudio Echeverri is a name everyone should be writing down, he is one of Argentina’s and River Plate’s biggest prospects. The dynamic dribbler and attacking midfielder scored a hat-trick against Brazil in the U-17 World Cup.

Echeverri now takes his goal tally in the tournament to 5 goals, and he has stood out as one of the best players of the tournament. Against Brazil, Echeverri netted in the 28th, 58th, 71st minute.

Now Argentina moves on to the semifinals and will take on Germany who defeated Spain in the quarterfinals. Here is everything you need to know about El Diablito Echeverri.

Who is Claudio Echeverri?

Claudio Echeverri was born in Resistencia, Chaco, Argentina and started his career with Deportivo Luján, before trialing with River Plate at the end of 2016, going on to sign officially the following year.

Echeverri scored on his debut in June 2023 with River Plate against Instituto in the Argentine League, a tournament River Plate won. He has not featured in the League Cup in the second semester due to national team commitments and Martín Demichelis’ bringing him along slowly.

Echeverri plays as a winger at River Plate, but he has the possibility of playing down the middle. Echeverri has the nickname “El Diablito” in reference to former Bolivian and DC United star Marco Etcheverry due to a similar playing style.

Claudio Echeverri has stated that he looks up to Lionel Messi and former River player Juan Fernando Quintero as his idols.



Echeverri is the first player to score a hat-trick against Brazil in any World Cup category in history.