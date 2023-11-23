It wasn’t a big secret, but Angel Di Maria finally laid rumors to rest as to when he will play for the last time with the current world champions. Di Maria announced that after the 2024 Copa America he will hang up his Argentine kit for the last time.

Di Maria has been instrumental on the Argentine national team, scoring critical goals that include a Gold Medal Olympic win in 2008, game winning goal in a Copa America, and goal in the World Cup final.

Di Maria has 29 goals in 134 appearances for Argentina and has won three championships being one of the key figures in Lionel Scaloni‘s side.

Angel Di Maria statement on Instagram

The Benfica winger wrote, “Well, the last qualifying match has arrived for me, I cannot express in words how much the people’s applause fills my soul in this last time, I enjoy every second of that affection and that of my teammates, they, my friends, without them this story would not have the same meaning. The love of each one of them made me who I am today.

“Unfortunately, we cannot let the events that arose in the stadium go, no one deserves that bad treatment, not even the beatings, families, and scared children in the middle of a stadium where the only thing that should have happened is to see and enjoy a match within what it is, football folklore. I hope this kind of thing doesn’t happen again. We as players are always going to defend our people without a doubt.

“The Copa América will be the last time I wear the Argentine shirt, with all the pain in my soul and feeling a lump in my throat I say goodbye to the most beautiful thing that happened to me in my career, wearing it, sweating it and FEELING IT with all the pride.



Thank you, fans, thank you family, thank you friends and teammates, we continue making history and that will remain for all eternity. Let’s %&%&%& go Argentina!”

The career of Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria has won 31 professional titles in his career and played for Rosario Central in Argentina, Benfica, Real Madrid, a poor stint at Manchester United, PSG, Juventus, and is now back at Benfica.

Di Maria is considered one of the best Argentine players of all time due to his style of play and clubs which he has represented. Argentina are the defending Copa America champions.