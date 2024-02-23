Soccer legends and internet personalities took the field for the ‘Match for Hope’, a charity game in Qatar. IShowSpeed took most of the spotlight at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, as he didn’t hesitate to do his usual stuff next to some of the best to ever play the game.

One of the most viral moments of the game was when the American streamer made an ugly challenge on Kaka, which almost cost him the red card. 26 minutes into the game, Speed tackled the Brazilian legend from behind, but he only got booked for it.

The foul looked dangerous enough to harm the former Milan and Real Madrid icon, so it’s safe to say he was lucky not to pick up any injury. That was just one of many moments of Speed’s protagonism in the night.

Before the kick-off, the 19-year-old famous for streaming while playing FIFA, Fortnite, and Roblox was seen giving tactical advice to former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. Shortly after that, he was seen kissing Roberto Carlos for good luck.

Speed also shared a hilarious moment in the tunnel with Eden Hazard, who later attempted to assist the streamer twice. But Speed wasted both occasions, including an open goal situation.

Speed is an open Cristiano Ronaldo fan

Apart from his streams, Speed is known for being one of Cristiano Ronaldo‘s biggest admirers. In fact, he was seen in an Al-Nassr shirt before the friendly against Inter Miami, in which neither Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi started.

However, his devotion for CR7 didn’t prevent Speed from attending Messi’s Inter Miami debut, witnessing the Argentine star’s impact on the Leagues Cup fixture against Cruz Azul in Fort Lauderdale.