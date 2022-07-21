Not every soccer player just know things about his sport and Antonee Robinson is the proof of that. The USMNT left-back impressed his Fulham teammates with the coolest and astonishing magic trick that surprised everyone present and in social media.

The 2022 pre-season is helping the players to improve their skills, even if it's not soccer related. This is the case of Antonee Robinson, USMNT's left-back, who studied all of the best magicians around the world and used their knowledge to impress his Fulham teammates with an incredible and the coolest magic trick.

Fulham is preparing what is going to be a demanding 2022-23 Premier League season for them. Fortunately, the English club had a terrific run last year in the EFL Championship and won their access to the PL. Now, they will surely work for staying for longer in the competition, but it won't be an easy task for them.

As for Antonee Robinson, the one that made all the social media go crazy, he is definitevely a player to watch closer this season. He was born in England, but decided to represent the USMNT. He could be considered for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Qatar as one of the best options for Gregg Belharter in defense.

During the 2022 pre-season with Fulham, Antonee Robinson used some spare time to impress his teammates with a card magic trick. He shuffled the deck and he anticipated the number that he was about to pull out by telling a story with the next one that fitted perfectly with the card.