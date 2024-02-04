This Sunday, Arsenal and Liverpool faced off in one of the most anticipated matches of the season in the Premier League. In a fierce race for the title alongside Manchester City, there was no room for error.

Jürgen Klopp’s team arrived as the leader with 51 points, but the Gunners had a great opportunity to close in on the top of the table. Therefore, the match was spectacular at Emirates Stadium.

Bukayo Saka scored the first goal for Arsenal in the 14th minute and the Reds equalized thanks to a tremendous effort from Luis Diaz which led to an own goal by Gabriel Magalhaes. Then, disaster struck for Liverpool.

In the 67th minute, Gabriel Martinelli engaged in a fantastic chase for the ball against Virgil van Dijk. At that moment, goalkeeper Alisson Becker decided to come out to stop the advance, and after a confusion with the defender, they left the door wide open for the Brazilian to make it 2-1. An incredible sequence.