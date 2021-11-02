Cristiano Ronaldo got on the scoresheet again to put things level in Bergamo. Manchester United were trailing by one to Atalanta until the Portuguese star equalized with a fantastic finish. Watch the video of his goal here.

Things weren't going well for Manchester United in Italy as Atalanta were taking control of the game leading by one. But then again, they have Cristiano Ronaldo, and he proved to be ruthless once more.

In times when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing heavy criticism and his job looks in danger, the former Real Madrid star is showing he's still the prolific player that shone at Old Trafford to become one of the world's best.

Now, Cristiano has cancelled out Josep Ilicic's opening goal to put his side level in a crucial game for their UEFA Champions League aspirations. Here, check out the video of his goal.

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Man United against Atalanta

Cristiano Ronaldo got used to come up clutch in his second spell at Manchester United. He has netted against Villarreal to lift them to a much-needed win before scoring another winner vs. Atalanta at home.

This time, CR7 has taken care of rescuing his team when it was losing again. Right before halftime, Cristiano capped off a great play that now sees United with better chances of winning this clash.

