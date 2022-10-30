Viktoria Plzen will play against Barcelona in what will be the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this exciting game.

Viktoria Plzen and Barcelona will face against each other in the last Matchday of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find the possible lineups of both teams for this game. Remember that you can follow all the action of this game in the US on Paramount (free trial), and on DAZN in Germany, Japan, Italy and Spain.

It will be one of the least interesting games of the last Matchday of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League. It is that group G, in which these two teams are, is totally defined, regardless of the result of the last two games, none of its members will change their current position in the standings.

Viktoria Plzen have had a good experience facing three of the best European teams, although the difference was very big and they could do little against them. Now they will seek to finish their participation with at least 1 point. Barcelona are surely already thinking about the Europa League, which they will play for the second consecutive season.

Viktoria Plzen probable lineup

Viktoria Plzen will not have Jhon Mosquera, who is suspended for the warning received against Inter, so Libor Holik will enter in his place.

Viktoria Plzen possible starting XI: Stanek; Hejda, Pernica, Tijani; Havel, Kalvach, Bucha, Holik; Jirka, Bassey, Vlkanova.

Barcelona probable lineup

Eric García suffered a groin problem against Valencia and Jules Kounde, substituted for muscular discomfort on Saturday, is in doubt. In addition, Franck Kessie would be the replacement for the sanctioned Sergio Busquets.

Barcelona possible starting XI: Ter Stegen; Bellerin, Pique, Alonso, Balde; Gavi, Kessie, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Torres.

