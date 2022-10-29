Viktoria Plzen will receive Barcelona for the Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Viktoria Plzen and Barcelona will face each other for the Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial) and DAZN in Canada and Germany.

It will be a game that serves to close the participation of both teams in group C of this 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League because, in reality, everything is already defined in this area. Regardless of the results of the games in the last Matchday, Bayern Munich will be first, Inter Milan second (both qualified for the round of 16), Barcelona third (8 will play the Europa League) and Viktoria Plzen fourth and eliminated.

That's why it won't be the most interesting of the Matchday 6 group stage games, since there's really nothing at stake. Barcelona will probably use an alternative formation, and in that case it will be Viktoria Plzen's chance to finish their UEFA Champions League campaign with at least one point.

Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona: Date

This game between Viktoria Plzen and Barcelona for the UEFA Champions League group stage phase will be played at the Doosan Arena in Pilsen, Czech Republic this Tuesday, November 1 at 4:00 PM (ET).

Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona

This UEFA Champions League group stage game between Viktoria Plzen and Barcelona can be seen in the United States on Paramount + (free trial), while if you are in Canada or Germany, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options in the US: VIX+.

