Villarreal and Barcelona will clash off on Saturday at Estadio De La Ceramica in the 15th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Villarreal will welcome Barcelona at the Estadio De La Ceramica in Villarreal on the Matchday 15 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting Spanish league soccer match in the US. Check out fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming) to watch the game from the United States.

This will be their 43rd La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Barcelona are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 25 occasions so far; Villarreal have grabbed a triumph just eight times to this day, and the remaining nine matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on May 16, 2021, when the Blaugrana snatched a 2-1 thriller win away in Villarreal in the 2020-21 La Liga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Villarreal vs Barcelona: Date

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 15 game between Villarreal and Barcelona will be played on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Estadio De La Ceramica in Villarreal.

Villarreal vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Villarreal vs Barcelona in La Liga 2021-22

The game to be played between Villarreal and Barcelona on the 15th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as ESPN+ in the United States.