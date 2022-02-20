Villarreal take on Juventus at Estadio de la Cerámica in Villarreal for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Villarreal and Juventus meet in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. This game will take place at Estadio de la Cerámica in Villarreal. The home team can take advantage of their good local record to stop the visitors. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Villarreal won their last four games in La Liga, the most recent game was an easy win against Granada 4-1, but before that victory they had drawn against Real Madrid 0-0. Villarreal's record in the UEFA Champions League is negative at 12-13-15 after 40 games played in the tournament.

Juventus lost in the Round of 16 of the 2020-21 Champions League against Porto in two legs, one game was a 3-2 win with penalties, and the second leg was a 1-2 loss. In the last two seasons Juventus have lost in the Round of 16, the last time they reached the quarterfinals in the tournament was in the 2018-19 season.

Villarreal vs Juventus: Date

Villarreal and Juventus play for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday, February 22 at Estadio de la Cerámica in Villarreal. Villarreal have to take advantage of their good offensive game to surprise the visitors otherwise the Italians could score early in the game.

Villarreal vs Juventus: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Villarreal vs Juventus at the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16

This game for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Villarreal and Juventus at the Estadio de la Cerámica in Villarreal on Tuesday, February 22, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN USA, TUDN App, Paramount+, UniMás, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDNxtra

