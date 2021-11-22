Villarreal host Manchester United on Tuesday, November 23, on Matchday 5 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

The UEFA Champions League is back this week and we're getting into the final stretch of the group stage. Villarreal and Manchester United clash on Matchday 5 of Group F in a crucial game for their aspirations. Here, take a look at the match preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US tune in to fuboTV.

The Yellow Submarine got off to a rocky start to La Liga but they're on pace to make it to the UCL round of 16. Unai Emery's boys, however, need to get a result from this one. Otherwise, they would find themselves in a tough spot.

This match doesn't come in great timing for the Red Devils, though. Following another disappointing result in the weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked and Michael Carrick will be in charge of United this time. Will the visitors bounce back in Spain?

Villarreal vs Manchester United: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Time: 12:45 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal

Villarreal vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

Villarreal vs Manchester United: Storylines

Villarreal may not be going through the best of times in the Spanish league, but their form has been a bit better in the continental stage. Emery's side won its last two UCL games against Young Boys, while it comes from a 1-1 draw with Celta last weekend.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are desperate for a victory that restores peace at the club. Solskjaer is gone, and it's up to them now to turn things around while the club's hierarchy tries to resolve the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino or Zinedine Zidane.

The Red Devils were destroyed by Watford on Saturday, suffering their second defeat in a row in the Premier League. In the Champions League, however, United come from a hard-fought draw against Atalanta, who they have defeated on Matchday 3 also in dramatic fashion.

Villarreal vs Manchester United: 2021-22 Champions League Group Stage Table

After four rounds of play, there's a lot to be played for in Group F. Manchester United and Villarreal are currently tied with 7 points each, but the Red Devils have beaten the Spanish side in their previous meeting.

How to watch or live stream Villarreal vs Manchester United in the US

The game between Villarreal and Manchester United will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV. Other options: TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN.com, UniMás, Univision NOW, Paramount+, and TUDN USA.

Villarreal vs Manchester United: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their predictions for this game. FanDuel sees Manchester United as slight favorites with +145 odds, while Villarreal have +190, and a tie would result in a +240 payout.

FanDuel Villarreal +190 Tie +240 Manchester United +145

* Odds via FanDuel.