Real Madrid will travel toVillarrealto face Villarreal at the Estadio de la Ceramica on the Matchday 24 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 10:15 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league derby soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US.

This will be their 44th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Real Madrid are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 24 occasions so far; Villarreal have grabbed a triumph just four times to this day, and a great number of even 15 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 25, 2021, and it ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 12, 2021

Time: 10:15 AM (ET)

Location: Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal

Villarreal vs Real Madrid: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

Villarreal vs Real Madrid: Storylines

Villarreal have been decent in La Liga this season. In their last five fixtures, they have won three times, in addition to one draw and one loss (WDLWW). Meanwhile, Real Madrid have been an identical record of three victories in the last five La Liga matches, as well as a draw, and a loss (WLWDW).

The Whites currently sit in on top of the La Liga table with 53 points in 23 matches so far. On the other hand, Unai Emery’s players are placed five positions below them, in sixth place in La Liga with 35 points won in 23 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents don’t have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to August 31, 1998, when Real Madrid won comfortably 4-1 in the 1998/99 La Liga. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 24.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Villarreal vs Real Madrid in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 24 game between Villarreal and Real Madrid, to be played on Saturday, at the Estadio De La Ceramica in Villarreal, will be broadcasted on ESPN+ in the United States.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid: Predictions And Odds

The odds are surprisingly in favor of Villarreal. FanDuel see them as the slight favorites and thus, they have given them +160 odds to cause an upset and beat the La Liga leaders. The away side Real Madrid, meanwhile, have +165 odds to come home with a win in the 24th round, while a tie would result in a +240 payout.

FanDuel Villarreal +160 Tie +240 Real Madrid +165

