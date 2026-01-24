Villarreal vs Real Madrid LIVE: 2025-26 LaLiga Matchday 21

Villarreal host Real Madrid at the Estadio de la Cerámica for Matchday 21 of the LaLiga campaign. Los Blancos enter the fixture seeking a victory to reclaim the top spot in the standings, while the third-placed Yellow Submarine look to avoid losing ground to the league leaders.

Real Madrid arrive in excellent form following a dominant performance at the Santiago Bernabeu in the UEFA Champions League, where they dismantled Monaco 6-1. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side displayed clinical efficiency in front of its home fans, with Kylian Mbappe netting a brace to lead the charge.

Conversely, Villarreal are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2-1 midweek loss to Ajax at home and will be eager to restore their image in front of their supporters.