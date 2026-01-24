Trending topics:
Villarreal vs Real Madrid LIVE: 2025-26 LaLiga Matchday 21

Villarreal face Real Madrid on Matchday 21 of LaLiga in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter. Follow along for live action and minute-by-minute updates from this clash!

By Gianni Taina

Georges Mikautadze of Villarreal and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.
Villarreal host Real Madrid at the Estadio de la Cerámica for Matchday 21 of the LaLiga campaign. Los Blancos enter the fixture seeking a victory to reclaim the top spot in the standings, while the third-placed Yellow Submarine look to avoid losing ground to the league leaders.

Real Madrid arrive in excellent form following a dominant performance at the Santiago Bernabeu in the UEFA Champions League, where they dismantled Monaco 6-1. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side displayed clinical efficiency in front of its home fans, with Kylian Mbappe netting a brace to lead the charge.

Conversely, Villarreal are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2-1 midweek loss to Ajax at home and will be eager to restore their image in front of their supporters.

Welcome to our live blog of LaLiga! Villarreal face Real Madrid today on Matchday 21, with both teams looking to secure three vital points to stay at the top of the standings!

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

