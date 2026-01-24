Where to watch Villarreal vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Villarreal will square off Real Madrid in a Matchday 21 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Villarreal vs Real Madrid online in the US on Fubo]

Real Madrid enter this Matchday with added urgency after Barcelona’s surprise 2–1 loss to Real Sociedad cut the gap at the top to just one point. With no room to ease up, Real Madrid know this is a prime chance to keep the pressure on the league leaders.

Powered by Kylian Mbappe, Los Blancos will be chasing all three points, but they face a stiff test against a Villarreal squad sitting third in the table, with the Yellow Submarine eager to make a statement and inch closer to the title race.

When will the Villarreal vs Real Madrid match be played?

Villarreal receive Real Madrid on Sunday, January 18, for the Matchday 21 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Tajon Buchanan of Villarreal – David Ramos/Getty Images

Villarreal vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Villarreal vs Real Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Villarreal and Real Madrid in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and DirecTV Stream.