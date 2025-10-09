Vinicius Jr breaks silence with public apology for his girlfriend on social media

Vinicius Jr became the center of controversy after reports surfaced accusing him of being unfaithful. Recently, the Real Madrid forward took to his social media accounts to share a heartfelt message addressing the situation and offering a public apology.

Reports in Brazil had linked the Real Madrid player to TV presenter and influencer Virginia Fonseca. The speculation intensified after Fonseca posted a photo from the Santiago Bernabeu wearing Vinicius’s jersey — on the same day he scored twice against Villarreal.

Days later, Fonseca confirmed that she and Vinicius were no longer together, sparking a wave of media attention. According to Brazilian outlet G1, sources close to Fonseca claimed the split stemmed from alleged private messages between Vinicius and models.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While initially only Fonseca had spoken publicly about the situation, Vinicius decided to break his silence and post a sincere apology on Instagram. He acknowledged that, while they were not officially a couple, their connection was genuine and that he hopes to rebuild the relationship.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Vinicius Jr’s heartfelt message

“We all go through moments that make us reflect and grow. Recently, I experienced a situation that made me reflect and recognize attitudes that didn’t represent who I want to be or the kind of relationships I want to build.

Advertisement

see also Vinicius Jr’s Real Madrid contract renewal may not be guaranteed according to reports

Virginia is an incredible woman, an admirable mother, and someone for whom I have deep affection and respect. Since we met, she’s come to Madrid three times just to be with me, leaving behind her routine, commitments, and life. I met an amazing mother and an incredible partner.

Advertisement

Although we weren’t officially a couple, there was a genuine connection. I’m not ashamed to admit that I was careless, that I didn’t respond the right way, and that I disappointed her.

That’s why I want to apologize publicly, with an open heart, because I’ve understood that a true relationship only exists when there’s respect, trust, and transparency. The idea now is to start over — no lies, no fights, no masks. With love, affection, and respect.”

Advertisement