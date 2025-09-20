Vinicius Jr’s Real Madrid contract renewal may not be guaranteed according to reports

In recent months, much of the discussion at Real Madrid has centered on the futures of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes. Despite both Brazilians being regarded among the best attackers in the world, the arrival of the new Argentine star, Franco Mastantuono, has put their long-term roles under scrutiny.

Rodrygo, had the chance to leave in the last transfer window but stayed after offers failed to meet Real Madrid’s valuation. Vinicius, meanwhile, was viewed as untouchable. The club rejected every bid from Saudi Arabia—including ones offering him a massive salary well beyond his current wages in Spain—in order to prioritize a contract renewal.

Following the Club World Cup, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and the board scheduled another round of talks with Vinicius’ representatives to finalize a contract extension. Financially, the agreement was reportedly close to being sealed—but negotiations have since taken a turn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since Xabi Alonso’s arrival as head coach, Vinicius’ role has also shifted. The Brazilian has been asked to contribute more defensively and not attack with the same freedom he enjoyed under Carlo Ancelotti. Eager not to lose his place in the lineup, Vinicius has adapted to the new demands. However, his rotation with Rodrygo appears to be more of a tactical choice by Alonso than a reflection of individual form.

Vinicius Jr played as a starter in last Real Madrid’s LaLiga game. (Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Advertisement

According to AS, recent contract talks between Real Madrid and Vini broke down despite the forward lowering his salary demands. The report claims Vinicius “made an effort five times greater than the club’s initial raise,” and while a deal seemed close, negotiations ultimately stalled.

Advertisement

see also Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe escalates dispute with FIFA in bold complaint

The situation has since grown tense. While the forward remains committed to staying at the Bernabeu, his future could hinge on how Xabi Alonso values him going forward. With his current contract running until 2027, AS notes the Brazilian is in a strong position to negotiate—but also warns of “the very real risk that he could leave for free without bringing in a single euro”.

Advertisement

Real Madrid’s stance

According to AS, Real Madrid’s board plans to take a wait-and-see approach with Vinicius’ contract situation. Club leadership reportedly believes it makes little sense to push through a long-term renewal, if head coach Xabi Alonso doesn’t view the Brazilian as untouchable the way Carlo Ancelotti once did. If Vinicius continues to split minutes with Rodrygo Goes, the club also fears his market value could decline significantly.

Vinicius’ new role under Xabi Alonso

During Ancelotti’s tenure, Vinicius was a guaranteed starter on the left wing. Under Alonso, however, his role has shifted. The Spanish coach has left him on the bench twice in Real Madrid’s first six matches, including in the Champions League opener against Olympique Marseille—a decision that raised eyebrows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahead of the club’s 2-0 LaLiga win over Espanyol, Alonso was asked to explain the call. “I saw him yesterday, and it wasn’t the time to talk, as I said. You have to have a bit of that intuition, and we talked a little today,” Alonso told reporters.

He stressed patience early in the campaign. “We’re only five league games into the season. There’s still a long way to go; this is a marathon until May. We have to take it step by step,” he continued.

Advertisement

The coach also emphasized squad depth and competition. “For me, there are many important players. I value everyone a lot and I want the whole team to feel important. Everyone is in this boat, and we need everyone to pull in the same direction,” Alonso added.