Vinicius Junior, the young Brazilian prodigy who has conquered the Santiago Bernabéu with his dazzling speed and magic on the field, now does so with his impressive, exuberant and millionaire salary.

The Real Madrid forward, now a key player for the team, not only dazzles fans with his goals but also impresses with the figure he earns for his talent. In the 2024-2025 season, he became the “man of the moment”.

Thanks to this, he has been earning a significant amount of money, with his contract reflecting not only his skill but also the enormous potential that continues to be recognized within the biggest club in Europe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Vinicius Jr’s salary?

Vinicius Junior’s salary, the Brazilian forward for Real Madrid, is approximately 20.83 million euros per year (around 22.2 million dollars), which is equivalent to about 400,577 euros per week for the 2024-2025 season, according to AS EN.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid laughs during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off first leg match between Manchester City and Real Madrid C.F. in 2025. (Source: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Advertisement

In addition to his base salary, he is entitled to performance-based bonuses. After receiving the The Best award as FIFA’s Men’s Player of the Year, his net salary for the final two years of his contract is estimated to be around €20 million per year.

Advertisement

His current contract with the iconic European team, which extends until 2027, includes a release clause of 1 billion euros, reflecting the high regard in which he is held within the institution, according to sources like Sporting News.

Advertisement

This salary package not only reflects Vinicius’s value as a player but also the trust and expectations that Real Madrid has in his potential to continue being a key player for the team in the coming years.

How much has Vinicius Jr. earned in his career?

Vinicius Junior has managed to establish himself not only as a star on the field but also as a highly profitable figure off of it. In 2024, his total earnings were estimated at 50.6 million euros (approximately 55.5 million dollars).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid CF looks on during the LaLiga match between RCD Espanyol de Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at RCDE Stadium on February 01, 2025. (Source: Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

This amount reflects both his salary at Real Madrid and his sponsorship deals and other income sources. In addition to his contract with the club, Vinicius has signed commercial agreements with major brands.

Advertisement

To date, despite his young age, he has become one of the highest-paid soccer players in the entire sport, even being compared to other renowned figures like the French Kylian Mbappé.