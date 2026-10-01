Denmark vs Portugal: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on October 1, 2026

Denmark host Portugal at Parken Stadium for a League A, Group 4 UEFA Nations League clash. Both sides began with contrasting results on Matchday 1. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Denmark vs Portugal Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Thursday, October 1, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch Denmark vs Portugal in the USA

Denmark vs Portugal will be available to viewers in the United States through Fubo and ViX.

Can I watch Denmark vs Portugal for free?

There is a legal way to potentially watch Denmark vs Portugal without an upfront subscription cost through Fubo‘s 5-day free-trial offer, provided the account is eligible.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Denmark and Portugal meet at Parken Stadium on October 1 in Matchday 3 of League A, Group 4 of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, with both sides entering the fixture after very different opening results.

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Denmark fell 3-2 to Norway in Oslo despite recovering from a two-goal deficit, while Portugal began its title defense with a 1-0 victory over Wales through Joao Felix‘s 22nd-minute goal.

Denmark prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers KO play-offs match (Source: Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images)

The September 27 fixtures will shape the standings before Denmark and Portugal face each other: Denmark host Wales, while Portugal travel to Norway. That makes the Copenhagen meeting potentially significant in the early race for the top two positions, as the winners and runners-up of each League A group advance to the quarterfinals.

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Portugal enter the competition as the defending Nations League champions, having beaten Spain on penalties in the 2025 final to become the first nation to win the tournament twice.

Jorge Jesus also began his tenure as Portugal coach with the victory over Wales. Denmark, meanwhile, will be looking to respond quickly after Erling Haaland’s second goal condemned them to defeat in their opener.

What time is the Denmark vs Portugal match?

The Denmark vs Portugal match kicks off on Thursday, October 1, at 2:45 PM ET. The game is scheduled for 8:45 PM local time in Copenhagen at Parken Stadium. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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