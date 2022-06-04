Wales and Ukraine square off on Sunday at CardiffCity Stadium for the Final of the European World Cup Qualifiers Playoffs 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Wales and Ukraine will clash off at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 12:00 PM (ET) in the Final of the European World Cup Qualifiers Playoffs 2022. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this decisive World Cup Qualifiers soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. You can watch it on FuboTV in the United States.

This will only be their fourth overall meeting. No surprises here as Ukraine are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on one occasion so far; Wales are yet to win at least once to this day, while the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on March 28, 2016, and it ended in a 1-0 win for the Ukrainians in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the second time this year, to choose the last European World Cup representative.

Wales vs Ukraine: Match Information

Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Time: 12:00 PM (ET)

Location: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Live Stream: FuboTV in the US

Wales vs Ukraine: Storylines

Wales finished the Group Stage in second place on the Group E table with 15 points in eight. On the other hand, Ukraine were also placed in second place in Group D with 12 points won after eight matches.

Ryan Giggs' side then had to beat Austria 2-1 to get to the Qualifiers Playoffs Final. Meanwhile, the Blue and Yellow set up a meeting with the Cymru after overcoming Scotland 3-1 in the Playoffs Semi-Finals.

These opponents don’t a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to March 28, 2001, and it ended in a 1-1 draw in the 2002 World Cup Qualifiers. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which one of these two teams will manage to secure the final UEFA spot at Qatar 2022.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Wales vs Ukraine in the U.S.

The 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers Playoffs Path A Final game between Wales and Ukraine, to be played on Sunday, at Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are SiriusXM FC, ESPN+, ViX, ESPN.

Wales vs Ukraine: Predictions And Odds

The odds are in favor of Wales. BetMGM see them as the favorites to qualify for the World Cup, and thus, they have given them 2.60 odds. The away side Ukraine, meanwhile, have a 2.85 odds to cause an upset this weekend and book their place in Qatar, while a tie would result in a 3.10 payout.

BetMGM Wales 2.60 Tie 3.10 Ukraine 2.85

