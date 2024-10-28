Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Trevon Diggs confronts reporter after Cowboys’ Week 8 loss to 49ers

Trevon Diggs was in the spotlight off the field, confronting a reporter about a tweet after the game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on after defeating the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
© Getty ImagesTrevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on after defeating the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

By Richard Tovar

Trevon Diggs had to swallow another defeat with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, this time against the San Francisco 49ers on the road. But beyond what happened on the field, Diggs was also seen confronting a reporter face-to-face.

According to a report, a video clearly shows Diggs in a confrontation with a reporter, telling him he “doesn’t know anything about football.” The reporter replied, suggesting they could discuss the topic, but Diggs declined.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Dan Campbell delivers powerful message to Lions players after dominant win over Titans
NFL

NFL News: Dan Campbell delivers powerful message to Lions players after dominant win over Titans

Formula 1: Franco Colapinto reportedly receives shocking offer for 2025
Sports

Formula 1: Franco Colapinto reportedly receives shocking offer for 2025

NBA News: Nikola Jokic issues frank message to Nuggets' teammates after loss to Clippers
NBA

NBA News: Nikola Jokic issues frank message to Nuggets' teammates after loss to Clippers

NBA News: Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell reveals on-court advantage with Austin Reaves
NBA

NBA News: Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell reveals on-court advantage with Austin Reaves

Better Collective Logo