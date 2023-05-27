Al-Ittifaq and Al-Nassr meet in the 2022-2023 Saudi Professional League. This game will take place at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam. Visitors are very close to stealing the first spot. Here is all the detailed information about this Saudi Pro League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Al-Ittifaq are going through a losing streak of two consecutive defeats, they lost to Abha 1-2, and to Al-Fateh 0-4. The last time they won a game was on May 14 against Al-Shabab at home 1-0.

Al-Nassr won a key game against Al-Shabab 3-2 in what was a tight game from the start, but now they have 63 points and are only three points away from stealing the first spot.

When will Al-Ittifaq vs Al-Nassr be played?

Al-Ittifaq and Al-Nassr play for the 2022-2023 Saudi Professional League on Saturday, May 27 at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam. Visitors are likely to win by two goals or more.

Al-Ittifaq vs Al-Nassr: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Al-Ittifaq vs Al-Nassr in the US

This game for the 2022-2023 Saudi Professional League, Al-Ittifaq and Al-Nassr at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam on Saturday, May 27, will be broadcast internationally by YouTube and Shahid.