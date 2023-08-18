Watch Almería vs Real Madrid online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

After months of wait, the 2023-24 LALIGA season is finally underway. Real Madrid will continue their quest for the title when they take on Almería on the road in the second week of the Spanish league. ESPN+ will broadcast this match and all the Spanish league games in the United States throughout the season.

[Watch Almería vs Real Madrid live on ESPN+]

Carlo Ancelotti’s men got off to a strong start, having beaten Athletic Club 2-0 at San Mames in the first matchday. However, Los Blancos suffered two long-term injuries with both Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao suffering knee injuries.

Madrid still have reasons to believe, though, as they already started better than the reigning champions Barcelona, who drew against Getafe. Almería, on the other hand, come from a 2-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano.

When will Almería vs Real Madrid be played?

Almería and Real Madrid will face each other in the second round of the 2023-2024 LALIGA season on Saturday, August 19 at Power Horse Stadium. Don’t miss the opportunity to watch this match live on ESPN+.

Almería vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:30 PM

CT: 12:30 PM

MT: 11:30 AM

PT: 10:30 AM

How to watch Almería vs Real Madrid in the US

The game to be played between Almería and Real Madrid on Matchday 2 of the 2023-24 LALIGA season will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN+.

Sign up here and enjoy this and all the matches of the Spanish league season.