Argentinos Juniors will receive Boca Juniors in what will be the Matchday 17 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the US.

[Watch Argentinos Juniors vs Boca Juniors online in the US on Fanatiz]

Boca Juniors were able to return to victory after the controversial defeat in the “Superclasico”. It was 2-0 against the tough Belgrano de Cordoba and that allowed them to climb some positions in the standings and get closer to the qualification positions for international cups.

The “Xeneizes” want to continue on the path of victory, and for this they must beat the Argentinos Juniors, a team with many ups and downs in the season, but in general it shows a lot of character and is difficult for anyone to beat. The “Bichos Colorados” seek to continue adding to be able to qualify for an international cup.

When will Argentinos Juniors vs Boca Juniors be played?

The Matchday 17 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium this Friday, May 19 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Argentinos Juniors vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Argentinos Juniors vs Boca Juniors

This Matchday 17 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz and Paramount +. Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+.