Atlanta United will receive Philadelphia Union in what will be the Matchday 22 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union online free in the US on Fubo]

Matchday 22 presents an intriguing matchup between two teams vying to maintain their positions in the postseason zone. Atlanta United, the home team, currently sits 6th with 29 points, holding a narrow lead over their pursuers.

On the other side, the Philadelphia Union find themselves relatively more comfortable, as even a defeat wouldn’t jeopardize their place in the playoffs. Nevertheless, they understand the importance of avoiding poor results that could potentially lead to losing their spot. Therefore, they will be fully motivated to secure a victory in this game and collect three valuable points to solidify their position in the postseason.

When will Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union be played?

The game for the Matchday 22 of the 2023 MLS between Atlanta United and Philadelphia Union will be played this Sunday, July 2 at 4:00 PM (ET).

Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union

This 2023 MLS game between Atlanta United and Philadelphia Union will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, MLS Pass on Apple TV, FOX Network, FOX Deportes.