Boca Juniors will receive Nacional in what will be the second leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Boca Juniors vs Nacional online FREE in the US on Fubo]

Following a grueling match in the initial leg, the outcome of this round of 16 series will ultimately be determined. A clear favorite emerges in Boca Juniors, not solely due to their advantage of playing on their home turf but also because the first leg yielded a favorable result for the Argentine team.

Although the first leg didn’t secure a victory (concluding with a 0-0 score), it would have been more advantageous for Nacional to achieve a win, affording them a more tranquil visit to “La Bombonera.” Nevertheless, dismissing the prospects of the Uruguayan team would be unwise, and hence, this match promises to be an exceedingly intriguing encounter.

When will Boca Juniors vs Nacional be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores round of 16 between Boca Juniors and Nacional will be played this Wednesday, August 9 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Boca Juniors vs Nacional: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Nacional in the US

This second leg game of the 2023 Copa Libertadores round of 16 between Boca Juniors and Nacional will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.